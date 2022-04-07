Dabur Q4 PAT seen up 12.2% YoY to Rs 424.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Dabur to report net profit at Rs 424.1 crore up 12.2% year-on-year (down 15.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,571.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 536.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





