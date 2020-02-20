App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Avenue Supermarts Ltd on its Rs 4098 cr QIP

As a part of the transaction, Avenue Supermarts issued 20,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 2,049 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 2,039 per equity share.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
DMart
DMart
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) acted as the Indian legal counsel to Avenue Supermarts Limited (that runs DMart retail network) on its Rs 4,098 crore fund raise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Avenue Supermarts on the QIP. The Transaction Team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head – Capital Markets; and Abhinav Kumar, Partner; with support from Neha Samant, Principal Associate; Tania Chourasia, Associate, Vanya Utkarsh, Associate; and Akanksha Prakash, Trainee - Legal.

As a part of the transaction, Avenue Supermarts issued 20,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 2,049 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 2,039 per equity share. Other parties and advisors involved in the transaction included: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, DSP Merrill Lynch Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, IDFC Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, and JP Morgan India Private Limited, who acted as the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue.

Close

IndusLaw acted as the Indian legal counsel to the Book Running Lead Managers. Herbert Smith Freehills LLP acted as the International Legal Counsel to the Book Running Lead Managers.

related news

The date of closing was February 11, 2020. About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas takes forward the legacy of the 103-year old erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity.

The firm is the largest and leading full-service law firm in India, with over 700 lawyers including 120 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. It advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm was awarded flagship country award as being the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year – India for 2018" at the IFLR Asia Awards 2018 & coveted 'National Law Firm of the Year 2018 for India" at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards. PWR .

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts Limited #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.