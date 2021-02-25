Curtain Raiser | First virtual India Toy Fair to begin on February 27; Hamleys to be title sponsor

Soft toys (Representative Image)

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s calls for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, the first ‘India Toy Fair 2021’ (ITF) is being organised virtually from February 27 to March 02, this year.

The event aims to bring together Indian toy industry stakeholders “to create sustainable linkages and promote dialogue for the holistic development of the industry and present to the globe the richness and vastness of the India’s toy manufacturing capabilities,” as per an official statement.

Registration for the fair and showcases can be done on the fair’s website (www.theindiatoyfair.in), which was inaugurated by Union Ministers Smriti Irani (Textile, Women and Child Development), Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ (Education) and Piyush Goyal (Commerce).

Irani noted that the toy industry is source of livelihood for many artisans and micro enterprises and said that PM Modi’s vision has led to a “big boost” to toy manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Pokhriyal pointed out that activity-based learning has an integral role in bridging the gap between daily studies and practical hands-on learning, which is a prime focus of the National Education Policy 2020. He also noted PM Modi’s vision of making India the next toy hub.

Meanwhile, Goyal noted the event shows that the government gives due importance to even the “seemingly small things,” and has a big vision. Emphasising on the importance of toys, he said that they help in all-round development and growth of children.

Here is a look at what you can expect at the 1st India Toy Fair:

>> ITM aim is three fold: 1) to provide an impetus to the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ campaigns, 2) to leverage the potential of toys in making education joyful, 3) it is in line with the PM’s vision of making India a global hub for the Toy Industry.

>> Over 1,000 exhibitors from across India will be on the digitally accessible platform for sale of toys and participation in insightful webinars, panel discussions and stakeholder activities.

>> ITF 2021 will get policymakers, toy manufacturers and distributors, investors, industry experts, MSMEs, artisans, start-ups and schools (which will bring in children, parents and teachers) on a common platform.

>> The key attractions include over 1,000 virtual stalls, webinars by states, panel discussions by experts, craft demonstrations, competitions, quizzes, virtual tours, and product launches, etc.

>> For the education sector in particular, the knowledge sessions involving various experts will focus on areas emphasized in the NEP 2020 such as play-based and activity-based learning, indoor and outdoor play, use of puzzles and games to promote critical thinking and overall on how to make learning more engaging and enjoyable

>> Notably, Hamleys will be the title sponsor for the fair and the international store will set up its virtual booths for Folktales and Diicii. The store will also launch toy circles in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

>> As part of its CSR initiative, Hamleys will provide support to 743 Aanganwadis by providing toy kits and play items for children.

