Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 8: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Cardano, XRP gain

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 8 as the global crypto market-cap decreased by 1.19 percent to $947.14 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.30 billion, which makes a 8.47 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.12 billion, which is 5.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.54 billion, which is 90.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.62 percent, a decrease of 0.40 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, back in 2009, when Bitcoin established a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending system supported by its native Bitcoin (BTC) currency, the world regarded a decentralised financial system with amazement and scepticism.

More than a decade years later, BTC has not only become the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world by market-cap but has also accelerated the adoption of blockchain technology across several sectors. Read more here.

Also Read | How to quickly discover a profitable crypto coin

Also, crypto fugitive Do Kwon received a boost after a court allowed an executive linked to his collapsed Terraform Labs ecosystem to avoid jail and indicated room for dispute over some of the allegations the person faces.

The court in Seoul said it didn’t see a need to detain the suspect and added there’s scope for legal debate over whether the individual breached the nation’s capital-markets law, charges that Kwon and four others also face. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,63,499 -0.68% Ethereum 1,12,900 -1.82% Tether 85.03 -0.28% Cardano 36.8833 1.46% Binance Coin 23,778.51 -3.33% XRP 43.1720 5.29% Polkadot 540.01 -0.77% Dogecoin 5.2400 -2.05