English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 8: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Cardano, XRP gain

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.62 percent, a decrease of 0.40 percent over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 08, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 8 as the global crypto market-cap decreased by 1.19 percent to $947.14 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.30 billion, which makes a 8.47 percent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.12 billion, which is 5.96 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $47.54 billion, which is 90.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.62 percent, a decrease of 0.40 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, back in 2009, when Bitcoin established a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending system supported by its native Bitcoin (BTC) currency, the world regarded a decentralised financial system with amazement and scepticism.

    More than a decade years later, BTC has not only become the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world by market-cap but has also accelerated the adoption of blockchain technology across several sectors. Read more here.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read | How to quickly discover a profitable crypto coin

    Also, crypto fugitive Do Kwon received a boost after a court allowed an executive linked to his collapsed Terraform Labs ecosystem to avoid jail and indicated room for dispute over some of the allegations the person faces.

    The court in Seoul said it didn’t see a need to detain the suspect and added there’s scope for legal debate over whether the individual breached the nation’s capital-markets law, charges that Kwon and four others also face. Read more here.

    As of 7:16 am on October 8, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,63,499-0.68%
    Ethereum1,12,900-1.82%
    Tether85.03-0.28%
    Cardano36.88331.46%
    Binance Coin23,778.51-3.33%
    XRP43.17205.29%
    Polkadot540.01-0.77%
    Dogecoin5.2400-2.05
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #cryptocurrency
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 07:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.