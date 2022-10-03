Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 3: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall; Binance gains

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 3 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.77 percent to $928.67 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume jumped 22.06 percent over the last 24 hours to $44.65 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.83 billion, which is 8.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $42.10 billion, which is 94.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.61 percent, which is a increase of 0.04 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.As of 7:51 am on October 3, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,35,075
|-0.21%
|Ethereum
|1,10,001
|-0.35%
|Tether
|85.85
|0.72%
|Cardano
|36.2100
|-1.19%
|Binance Coin
|23,702
|1.07%
|XRP
|38.50
|-3.76
|Polkadot
|552
|-0.54%
|Dogecoin
|5.04
|-0.29