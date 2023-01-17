Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 17: Bitcoin gains, Ethereum falls as major cryptos trade mixed

(Representative image)

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on January 17 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.84 percent to $982.47 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.46 billion, which makes a 17.74 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.44 billion, which is 8.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $47.99 billion, which is 89.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 17.74 lakh, with its dominance at 41.19 percent, which is an increase of 0.14 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, following continuous warnings by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on risks associated with cryptocurrencies, industry experts are expecting that the government will introduce additional measures in the Union Budget.

They are of the opinion that RBI’s stance on cryptocurrencies has been one of caution, considering the nature of this digital asset. As a result, experts said they expect some tightening measures to be introduced in the Union Budget. Read details here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 17,74,008 0.86% Ethereum 1,31,000.3 -0.15% Tether 84.96 1.85% Cardano 30.2000 2.37% Binance Coin 24,990.21 0.5% Ripple 32.2880 0.44% Polkadot 498.14 -2.51% Dogecoin 7.1991 -0.78%