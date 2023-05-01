Top cryptocurrency prices on May 1: Major cryptocurrencies trade in the red, bitcoin hovers around $25,000

Major cryptocurrencies are trading in red and Bitcoin is hovering around the $25,000 mark on March 1.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red and the bitcoin was hovering around the $25,000 mark on May 1 morning.

The crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $32.99 billion, a 34.95 percent increase from the previous day. The total volume in decentralised finance or DeFi was at $2.30 billion, 6.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stablecoins was $30.06 billion, 91.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance was at 47.09 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day.

