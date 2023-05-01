English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on May 1: Major cryptocurrencies trade in the red, bitcoin hovers around $25,000

    The volume of all stablecoins is $30.06 billion, which is 91.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red and the bitcoin was hovering around the $25,000 mark on May 1 morning.

    The crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $32.99 billion, a 34.95 percent increase from the previous day. The total volume in decentralised finance or DeFi was at $2.30 billion, 6.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins was $30.06 billion, 91.12 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Also Read | Crypto must end anonymity for illicit finance, US regulator says

    Bitcoin’s dominance was at 47.09 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day.

    At 8.48 am on May 1, these were the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H (%)
    Bitcoin25,25,000   -1.32
    Tether USD87.98     0.26
    Ethereum1,63,999.9      -0.2
    Ripple40.4642   -2.26
    Binance Coin29,300     4.26

     

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 1, 2023 09:13 am