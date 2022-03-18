Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Scam Centre

Coinbase Hit With $5m Lawsuit Over 'Unlicensed' Sale of Dogecoin, 78 Other Crypto Assets



Three Coinbase users are accusing the company of selling unlicensed securities and are seeking at least $5 million on behalf of themselves and everyone else who purchased Dogecoin, solana, cardano, or more than 70 other tokens on the platform. The users claim that since Coinbase is allegedly selling securities (also known as investment contracts) the company should have registered with the SEC as a national securities exchange—a designation typically reserved for stock exchanges and one that would subject Coinbase to a raft of regulatory and reporting obligations. Read more here.