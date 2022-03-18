Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 18: BTC dips slightly as ETH clocks gains

Bitcoin (Representative image)

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation tumbled 0.61 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $1.81 trillion, while trading volumes dipped 19.44 percent to $76.92 billion during this period.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $11.30 billion, around 14.70 percent of the aggregate 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $63.30 billion, making up 82.29 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

Bitcoin's market dominance was down 0.32 percent to 42.43 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $40,525.26, just about breaching the $40,000-mark on the morning of March 18.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin dipped 0.41 percent to trade at Rs 31,7,4,451 while Ethereum rose 1.1 percent to Rs 2,17,506.4

Cardano was down 1.37 percent to trade at Rs 64.83 and Avalanche rose 3.53 percent to Rs 6,144.5. Polkadot was down 2.67 percent to Rs 1,445.51 and Litecoin tumbled 0.55 percent to Rs 8,480.52 in the last 24 hours. Tether jumped 0.78 percent to Rs 78.49

Memecoin SHIB was down 2.06 percent, trading at Rs 0.0017 while Dogecoin fell by 1.33 percent to trade at Rs 9.001. Terra (LUNA) dipped 2.07 percent to Rs 6,706.1, while Algorand (ALGO) dropped 0.92 percent to Rs 56.18

In other news, as the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, Web3 has stepped up for Ukraine, sending nearly $100 million in crypto donations to the Ukrainian government and NGOs operating in the region.

Now Gitcoin, the platform that rewards coders with crypto, is adding its support by hosting a fundraising campaign called GR13. Running from March 9 to March 24, GR13 is a series of grants under the Gitcoin banner where participating entities can contribute matching funds to support Ukraine. Reportedly, the grants have raised $1.2 million in funding to support Ukraine till March 17, 2022.

Social networking behemoth Twitter released a report recently on its biggest trends over the past two years, and finance—including cryptocurrency—is number one on the list. A representative for the social media company shared that finance is its “fastest-growing conversation topic” on its site right now, and, according to the report, cryptocurrency is at the top of the finance category.

Financial tweets are up 78% year-over-year among average users, meaning it’s gained serious traction among non-professionals that don’t work in the industry. The most popular crypto topics on Twitter are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. After that, Cardano, DeFi, Coinbase, and Binance are other notable topics.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 31,7,4,451 -0.41 Ethereum 2,17,506.4 +1.1 Cardano 64.83 -1.37 Tether 78.49 +0.78 Solana 6,729.09 -1.88 Avalanche 6,144.5 +3.53 Litecoin 8,480.52 -0.55 XRP 61.58 -0.08 Axie 3,850.01 -1.15