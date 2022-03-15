Last Updated : March 15, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 15: Bitcoin and Ethereum inch up
In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 1.44 percent to trade at Rs 30,86,207 while Ethereum rose 0.24 percent to Rs 2,02,300. Cardano was down 0.3 percent to trade at Rs 62.90 and Avalanche dipped 2.55 percent to Rs 5,344.99. Polkadot was up 0.69 percent to Rs 1,385.99 and Litecoin rose 3.68 percent to Rs 8,356.89 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.41 percent to Rs 79.23.
Regulation Central
EU Parliament Approves Crypto Legislative Package by Majority Vote
The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) has passed the much-anticipated Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) legislative package, which aims to coordinate the EU's regulatory approach to the crypto industry. One of the top priorities of the legislation is "ensuring that the EU financial services regulatory framework is innovation-friendly and does not pose obstacles to the application of new technologies," according to the MiCA package text. The package also takes aim at four "general and related objectives," including achieving legal certainty for the industry.
Crypto Buzz
FTX and Everstake Launch Crypto Fundraising Site for Ukraine
The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation today announced, in partnership with FTX and Everstake, the launch of an official crypto fundraising site called Aid for Ukraine to help expedite donations to the war-torn nation. Currently, donations to Aid for Ukraine can be made in BTC, ETH, USDT, DOT, SOL, DOGE, XMR, ICON, EOS, and NEO.
NFT Centre
NFTs Are a ‘Profound Invention’ Says Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin
"NFTs are a profound invention, a profound innovation in computer science," said Joe Lubin, when asked for his take on the NFT technology recently. He said that NFTs are finding their first broad usage in the entertainment and content realms, as creators use the technology for digital illustrations, profile pictures, sports and brand collectibles, and characters and items in blockchain-powered video games. But as more and more industries embrace blockchain and the potential for tokenized assets in the form of NFTs, Lubin believes that there's plenty more disruption to come. Lubin also added that he's "doing what I can to enable as many NFTs and as many disintermediating technologies to come to life" to produce that potential broad-scale sea change.