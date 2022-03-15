Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT Centre

NFTs Are a ‘Profound Invention’ Says Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin



“NFTs are a profound invention, a profound innovation in computer science,” said Joe Lubin, when asked for his take on the NFT technology recently. He said that NFTs are finding their first broad usage in the entertainment and content realms, as creators use the technology for digital illustrations, profile pictures, sports and brand collectibles, and characters and items in blockchain-powered video games. But as more and more industries embrace blockchain and the potential for tokenized assets in the form of NFTs, Lubin believes that there’s plenty more disruption to come. Lubin also added that he’s “doing what I can to enable as many NFTs and as many disintermediating technologies to come to life” to produce that potential broad-scale sea change. Read more here.