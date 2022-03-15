English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 15: Bitcoin and Ethereum inch up

    Bitcoin's market dominance was up by 0.24 percent to 42.71 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $38,947.65, below the $40,000 mark on the morning of March 15.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation jumped 1.67 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.73 trillion while trading volumes rose 19.56 percent to $74.23 billion during this period.

    The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $12.62 billion, around 17 percent of the aggregate 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $62.76 billion, making up 84.55 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

    Bitcoin's market dominance was up 0.24 percent to 42.71 percent and the largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $38,947.65, below the $40,000 mark on the morning of March 15.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 1.44 percent to trade at Rs 30,86,207 while Ethereum rose 0.24 percent to Rs 2,02,300

    Cardano was down 0.3 percent to trade at Rs 62.90 and  Avalanche dipped 2.55 percent to Rs 5,344.99. Polkadot was up 0.69 percent to Rs 1,385.99 and Litecoin rose 3.68 percent to Rs 8,356.89 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.41 percent to Rs 79.23

    Memecoin SHIB was up 0.87 percent, while Dogecoin was up 0.96 percent to trade at Rs 8.96. Terra (LUNA) rose 5.04 percent to Rs 7,505.11.

    In other news, Bob Iger, the former CEO of the Walt Disney Company, announced recently on Twitter he is joining the board of directors of Genies, a digital avatar platform built on the Flow blockchain, a protocol for NFT collectibles and large-scale crypto games. Iger served as CEO of the Disney company from 2005 to 2020. At Genies, Iger will serve in an advisory role.

    Since its launch in December 2016, Los Angeles-based Genies has raised $100 million in funding, including a $65 million round in 2021 led by Miami Group. That same year, Genies also signed partnerships with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to become the official provider of avatars and NFTs for artists at the music labels.

    Genies co-founder and CEO Akash Nigam describes Genies avatars as a combination of different NFTs worn by a digital avatar that users can buy, sell and trade with other collectors.

     

    As of 8:10 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin30,86,207+1.44
    Ethereum2,02,300+0.24
    Cardano62.90-0.3
    Tether79.23-0.41
    Solana6,361.75+0.93
    Avalanche5,344.99-2.55
    Litecoin8,356.89+3.68
    XRP60.78-0.03
    Axie3,741.8+3.64
     
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 08:46 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.