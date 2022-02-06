MARKET NEWS

    Last Updated : February 06, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise marginally


      The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose marginally to $1.9 trillion over the last 24 hours from $1.88 trillion, while the trading volumes dropped to $71.88 billion from $91.22 billion. Read more here.

    • Price Alert

      Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high


      Bitcoin hit its highest in two weeks on Saturday, extending the previous session's strong gains as cryptocurrencies basked in a recovery in risk appetite and a rally in stock markets. Read more here.

    • Crypto Buzz

      Petition to lower crypto tax


      A petition has been initiated on Change.org for the government of India to “introduce reasonable crypto tax policies”. The petition begins by noting that there are about 15-20 million crypto investors in India as well as several hundred thousand young Indians who are part of the industry. In addition, Indian investors are holding about $6 billion in crypto assets. Read here.

    • NFT Central

      Florida home to be sold as NFT

      A home along Florida's Gulf Coast will be auctioned off in the upcoming week as a non-fungible token (NFT) in what is believed to be among the first such transactions in the US. In the case of the four-bedroom home in Gulfport, Florida, a California-based real estate technology company, Propy, will mint the property rights into a digital token and host an online auction, with bids starting at $650,000. Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT

