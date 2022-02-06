Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto rules and more

NFT Central

Florida home to be sold as NFT

A home along Florida's Gulf Coast will be auctioned off in the upcoming week as a non-fungible token (NFT) in what is believed to be among the first such transactions in the US. In the case of the four-bedroom home in Gulfport, Florida, a California-based real estate technology company, Propy, will mint the property rights into a digital token and host an online auction, with bids starting at $650,000. Read more here.