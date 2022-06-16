Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in bitcoin, altcoins, NFTs, and more

NFT Buzz

OpenSea Moves to Seaport Protocol to Cut Ethereum Gas Fees by 35%

OpenSea has moved to the “Seaport Protocol,” a new smart contract that the NFT marketplace says will allow its 1.8 million users to save money on Ethereum gas fees. With the Seaport contract, users will be able to save roughly 35% on gas, the company said. And new accounts will no longer require that one-time “setup fee” OpenSea previously charged. NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that show ownership over digital or physical assets. Gas fees are essentially transaction fees, and they can rise quickly during periods of high demand. Read more here.