    Live: What Is Stagflation & Is India At Risk Right Now? | Explained
    Last Updated : September 19, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on September 19: Bitcoin below $19,000, Ethereum ditches miners, digital euro on the anvil and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin drops below $19,000-mark

      Major cryptocurrencies traded in red early today on September 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.55 per cent to $909.40 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume surged 43.72 percent to $69.19 billion during the last 24 hours. In dollar terms, bitcoin fell 5.4 percent to $18,934.8 - dropping below $19,000-mark again. Its market value stood at $373 billion. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9 percent from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Is Ethereum ditching its ‘miners’

      A complex software change to the cryptocurrency ethereum holds the potential to dramatically reduce its energy consumption — and resulting climate-related pollution. But the transition known as “the merge” is not going to do the trick by itself. With the change enacted late Wednesday, ethereum — the world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency after bitcoin — has effectively eliminated the energy-intensive task of “mining” new coins on its blockchain. Read details here

    • Digital Euro Prototype

      ECB Taps Amazon, Four Others to Pitch Digital Euro Prototype

      US tech giant Amazon is among the five companies the European Central Bank has chosen to develop a prototype for a digital euro. Spain’s CaixaBank, France’s Worldline SA, Italy’s Nexi S.p.A. and EPI, a consortium of banks and third-party acquirers, join Amazon in winning a bid to develop prototypes, with each company focusing on a specific digital use for the euro-area currency. Take a look

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

