    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 18: Major cryptos flatline as volumes decline

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.86 billion, 8.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 18, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies flatlined early today on September 18 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.88 percent to $972.74 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 26.47 percent to $48.18 billion during the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.86 billion, 8.02 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $43.77 billion, which is 90.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.92 lakh, with a dominance of 39.43 percent. This was a 0.13 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, banks' cryptocurrency projects have been upended by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accounting guidance that would make it too capital-intensive for lenders to hold crypto tokens on behalf of clients, according to a report.

    As of 8.22 am on September 18, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,93,0010.49%
    Ethereum1,24,000.0-0.4%
    Tether84.23-0.2%
    Cardano39.20010%
    Binance Coin23,177.991.21%
    XRP27.1100-2.5%
    Polkadot581-2.84%
    Dogecoin5.0105-2.43%
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 08:37 am
