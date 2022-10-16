Top cryptocurrency news on October 16: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, Uniswap raises $165 million and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin at Rs 16.34 lakh



Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 16 as the global crypto market cap declined to 0.35 percent to $916.00 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $2.89 billion, which is a 95.59 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.50 billion, which is 86.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $33.27 billion, which is 1149.27 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.03 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap. Read full here

