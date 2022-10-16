English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 16: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Polkadot biggest gainer

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $2.89 billion, which is a 95.59 per cent decrease.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 16, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 16 as the global crypto market cap declined to 0.35 per cent to $916.00 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $2.89 billion, which is a 95.59 per cent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.50 billion, which is 86.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $33.27 billion, which is 1149.27 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.03 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, the market for non fungible tokens (NFTs) is in flux. Trading volumes have collapsed since the start of the year as the crypto winter rolls on.

    In the past 30 days alone, the average price of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT — think monkey avatars with sailor hats and gold teeth — has dropped by a fifth according to blockchain tracker DappRadar.  Read more here.

    As of 7:12 am on October 16, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,34,395-0.31%
    Ethereum1,09,101.0-1.35%
    Tether85.380.25%
    Cardano32.0000-0.63%
    Binance Coin22,714.60-2.14%
    XRP40.9636-0.57%
    Polkadot528.003.09%
    Dogecoin5.0119-1.63%
    #Bitcoin Price Today #Cryptocurency #Dogecoin #Ethereum #Polkadot
    first published: Oct 16, 2022 07:59 am
