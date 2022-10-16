Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 16: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Polkadot biggest gainer

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 16 as the global crypto market cap declined to 0.35 per cent to $916.00 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $2.89 billion, which is a 95.59 per cent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.50 billion, which is 86.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $33.27 billion, which is 1149.27 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.03 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.02 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, the market for non fungible tokens (NFTs) is in flux. Trading volumes have collapsed since the start of the year as the crypto winter rolls on.

In the past 30 days alone, the average price of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT — think monkey avatars with sailor hats and gold teeth — has dropped by a fifth according to blockchain tracker DappRadar. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,34,395 -0.31% Ethereum 1,09,101.0 -1.35% Tether 85.38 0.25% Cardano 32.0000 -0.63% Binance Coin 22,714.60 -2.14% XRP 40.9636 -0.57% Polkadot 528.00 3.09% Dogecoin 5.0119 -1.63%