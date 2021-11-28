MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : November 28, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on November 28: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & regulation

El Salvador has taken advantage of the Friday sell-off and purchased 100 more bitcoins as reports of a new coronavirus variant spread.

Moneycontrol Contributor

  • Market Buzz

    Despite Crypto Market Rout, Total Value Locked in Cross-Chain Bridges Jumps 9% in 30 Days

    Despite Crypto Market Rout, Total Value Locked in Cross-Chain Bridges Jumps 9% in 30 Days


    While the total value locked in decentralized finance (defi) is $258 billion, the TVL is split among a myriad of blockchains. This includes blockchain networks such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), terra (LUNA), tron (TRON), Fantom (FTM), and Polygon (MATIC). Read full here.

  • Big Story

    El Salvador Buys the Dip: 1,220 Bitcoins Purchased to Date


    El Salvador took advantage of the sell-off on November 26 and purchased 100 more bitcoins as reports of a new coronavirus variant spread. The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, tweeted on Black Friday that his country has bought the dip. “100 extra coins acquired with a discount,” he wrote. Read details here.

  • Today's Price

    PNT biggest gainer while market remains in red


    Most cryptocurrencies are mostly red on November 28. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.44 trillion, down 1.22 percent in the past 24 hours. Read details here.

  • Analysis

    Data Shows a Myriad of Crypto Networks Are More Profitable to Mine Than Bitcoin


    As the end of the year approaches, digital currency values have risen a great deal in 2021 and crypto-asset miners have been profiting as a result. According to statistics, the most profitable coin to mine at the end of November is kadena, as an 18 terahash (TH/s) machine can get up to $326 per day. Scrypt coins are the second most profitable these days with up to $110 per day and Ethash miners can make up to $105 per day. Read details look.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.