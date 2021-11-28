Top cryptocurrency news on November 28: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & regulation

Analysis

Data Shows a Myriad of Crypto Networks Are More Profitable to Mine Than Bitcoin



As the end of the year approaches, digital currency values have risen a great deal in 2021 and crypto-asset miners have been profiting as a result. According to statistics, the most profitable coin to mine at the end of November is kadena, as an 18 terahash (TH/s) machine can get up to $326 per day. Scrypt coins are the second most profitable these days with up to $110 per day and Ethash miners can make up to $105 per day.