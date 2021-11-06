Top cryptocurrency news on November 06: Major stories on Bitcoin, Doge & Nithin Kamath

In Focus

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take his first three paychecks in bitcoin



New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams said that he would take his first three paychecks in bitcoin and that the city would become the "center of the cryptocurrency industry." "In New York we always go big, so I'm going to take my first THREE paychecks in bitcoin when I become mayor," Adams wrote in a Twitter post. "NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!" Adams, a Democrat, will become the second Black mayor of the United States’ most populous city in January after easily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels civilian safety patrol. Read more here.

