Top cryptocurrency news on May 30: The biggest moves in crypto prices, policies and more

Crypto giant FTX ready with billions of dollars for acquisitions



Fast-growing crypto exchange FTX is prepared to spend billions of dollars to buy stakes in other companies as it looks to grow the suite of products it offers customers, according to the firm’s chief executive officer. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who’s also the firm’s co-founder, said on Friday that recent rounds of fundraising by FTX and its US entity -- totaling more than $2 billion -- could be used to bankroll the moves. “FTX is a profitable company,” he said in an interview. “You can look at the amount that we’ve raised over the last year or two -- it’s a few billion dollars. That gives maybe a sense of where we are in terms of cash that was explicitly viewed from a potential acquisition angle.” Take a look

