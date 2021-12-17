Top cryptocurrency news on December 17: Major stories on NFTs, Bitcoin, crypto regulations and more

Regulatory Central

IMF's Gita Gopinath suggests regulation, not ban, for cryptocurrency





Emerging economies should regulate cryptocurrency, instead of banning it, International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on December 15. “There are challenges to banning it whether you can end up with truly banning crypto because many exchanges are offshore and they are not subject to regulations of a particular country,” Gopinath said, addressing an event organised by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). Pitching for a global policy, Gopinath also said that“no individual country can solve this problem on their own” because of the ease with which cryptocurrency transactions can be done across borders. Read more here.