    North Korean hackers stole $721 million in cryptocurrency from Japan: Report

    The amount is equal to 30% of the total of such losses globally, the Nikkei reported.

    Reuters
    May 15, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
    Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency

    Hacker groups affiliated with North Korea have stolen $721 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Japan since 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, citing a study by U.K. blockchain analysis provider Elliptic.

    The report comes after Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement on Saturday that they support measures to counter growing threats from illicit activities by state actors, such as the theft of crypto-assets.

    According to Elliptic, which conducted the analysis on behalf of the Japanese newspaper, North Korea has stolen a total of $2.3 billion in cryptocurrency from businesses between 2017 and 2022.

    Reuters
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #Hacker #Japan #North Korea
    first published: May 15, 2023 03:54 pm