App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

France issues a warning to citizens against using unauthorised cryptocurrency platforms

Presently, France is creating a legal framework for initial coin offerings, which is expected to be finalised next year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The world of cryptocurrency is inviting various views and this time, a new warning has been issued by France’s financial markets regulator, The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). It has cautioned its citizens against various business entities operating crypto trading business without the government’s consent.

On Monday, the notice against four unauthorised platforms offering cryptocurrency investments was issued along with a warning. According to a report by Bitcoin News, the four websites blacklisted in the domains offering crypto investments without authorisation:

  • https://www.bitoraxe.com/

  • https://connect-coin.fr/

  • https://www.solutioncrypto.com/

  • https://www.solution-crypto.com/

However, at the time of this writing, AMR brings it to the notice that connect-coin.fr is already offline. The other three are still live but all traffic of solution-crypto.com is redirected to solutioncrypto.com.

Presently, France is creating a legal framework for initial coin offerings (ICOs), which is expected to be finalised next year. Clamping down on bitcoin derivatives was started by the agency in February. The tax rate on crypto capital gains was slashed in the country from 45% to 19% in April.

The AMF being an independent public authority, is responsible for ensuring that savings invested in financial products are secured. Law no. 2016-1691 on transparency states that – No investment offer can be directly marketed in France without a registration number or seeking prior consent from the AMF.

related news

Previously, the AMF had published a list of 15 websites offering crypto investments without authorisation. Three lists of unauthorised websites are maintained by the regulator – one for Forex products, one for binary options, and one for other goods including diamonds, wines, and cryptocurrencies. The agency started keeping track of blacklisted sites in July last year and began including crypto sites in December.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 06:46 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.