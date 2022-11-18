Cryptocurrency roundup for November 18: New FTX Boss slams Sam Bankman-Fried, El Salvador President vows to buy 1 Bitcoin daily, and more

FTX bankruptcy

One of the creditors in the FTX bankruptcy case is Chainalysis



Chainalysis, a crypto analytics firm, has revealed that FTX owes them money in connection with the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's bankruptcy proceedings. In documents presented to the Delaware bankruptcy court on Wednesday, Chainalysis was designated as a creditor and asked that all relevant documents be sent to its lawyers. The collaboration between the blockchain analysis company and FTX began at least in 2019 when they worked together to modernize the exchange's know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) policies. The connection was made when FTX last updated the help page on its website in August. Full story here

