Cryptocurrency roundup for May 22: Hashkey eyes billion-dollar valuation, CBDC systems, Block's new open-source web5 toolkit and more

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital CEO Warns Against Proposed Bitcoin Mining Tax

In response to a recent proposal by President Joe Biden's administration to tax bitcoin mining in the United States, Marathon Digital's CEO warns of potential adverse effects.

> Fred Thiel, the CEO, expressed his concern during an interview at the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami. He claimed that the proposed taxation would inadvertently push mining companies out of the country, thereby not achieving the projected revenue goals.

> "Bitcoin miners are likely to simply relocate out of the U.S.," Thiel commented, suggesting this is the real consequence of the government's plan.

Furthermore, Thiel contested the idea that taxing bitcoin miners could lead to an increase in available renewable energy.