Cryptocurrency roundup for June 2: Tether reaches all-time high, Winklevoss twins eye new territory in UAE, EU study calls for crypto assets to be classified as securities and more

First Digital Launches FDUSD

A New Stablecoin Shaping Crypto in Asia

First Digital, a Hong Kong-based trust company, and authorized custodian, has announced the introduction of its new U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, which will be governed by regulations in Asia.

> The stablecoin, named "First Digital USD" or FDUSD, is planned to be fully backed by U.S. dollars or assets of equal fair value, according to the company's statement.

> The company noted that the reserves backing the stablecoin would be maintained in segregated accounts at various institutions located within Asia.

> Apart from maintaining its value stability, FDUSD is designed to be programmable, enabling the implementation of financial contracts, insurance, and escrow services without the need for intermediaries, stated First Digital. Full report here.