Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 14: Bitcoin and Ether down

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 14 as the global crypto market cap decreased 5.77 percent to $997.62 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 11.97 percent to $101.44 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.50 billion, which is 7.39 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $93.75 billion, which is 92.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.22 percent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.91 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
At 8:10 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,49,000
|-4.85%
|Ethereum
|1,37,000
|-3.85%
|Tether
|84.20
|-4.21%
|Cardano
|39.8998
|-2.68%
|Binance Coin
|22,839.02
|-4.79%
|XRP
|27.2000
|-4.65%
|Polkadot
|606
|-4.9%
|Dogecoin
|5.1500
|-0.96%