    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 14: Bitcoin and Ether down

    September 14, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 14 as the global crypto market cap decreased 5.77 percent to $997.62 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 11.97 percent to $101.44 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.50 billion, which is 7.39 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $93.75 billion, which is 92.41 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.22 percent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.91 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

     

    At 8:10 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,49,000-4.85%
    Ethereum1,37,000-3.85%
    Tether84.20-4.21%
    Cardano39.8998-2.68%
    Binance Coin22,839.02-4.79%
    XRP27.2000-4.65%
    Polkadot606-4.9%
    Dogecoin5.1500-0.96%
    Tags: #cryptocurrency
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 08:58 am
