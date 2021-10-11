MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 11: Bitcoin records nearly 16% rise in a week

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 43,37,990 and its dominance is currently 45.58 percent, an increase of 0.84 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
Bitcoin | Representative image

Bitcoin | Representative image

Cryptocurrency prices are in a mix of red and green on October 11. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 171.88 lakh crores, a 0.18 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 7,29,610 crores, which makes a 0.59 percent increase.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 43,37,990 and its dominance is currently 45.58 percent, an increase of 0.84 percent over the day.

China has added cryptocurrency mining to a draft list of industries in which investment is restricted or prohibited, although it reduced the number of sectors on the list overall, a document released by the state planner showed on Friday.

The "negative list" details sectors and industries that are off-limits to both Chinese and foreign investors.

Regulators in China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021, with the country's central bank vowing to purge "illegal" cryptocurrency activities in September. The crackdown has prompted cryptocurrency exchanges to cut ties with Chinese users.

Close

Related stories

China also has been tightening control over public discourse, cracking down on show business for "polluting" society and asking mobile browsers to eliminate the spreading of rumours, the use of sensationalist headlines and the publishing of content that violates the core values of socialism.

The state planner said it was halting the investment of "non-public" capital into a variety of publishing activities, including live broadcasts, news-gathering, editing and broadcasting entities and the operation of news.

Non-public capital cannot be involved in the introduction of news released by overseas entities or summits and award selection activities in the field of news and public opinion, the NDRC added.

The draft 2021 list of industries in which investment is either restricted or prohibited has been cut to 117, the National Development and Reform Commission said, down from 123 in 2020.

Industries not on the list are open for investment to all with no approvals required.

As off 7.50 am on October 11, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin43,37,9902.14%
Ethereum2,71,517-0.83%
Tether78.180.70%
Cardano172.79-1.21%
Binance Coin32,100-0.28%
XRP90.18960.88%
Polkadot2,730.00-4.26%
Dogecoin18.2103-3.89%
[Input from Reuters] 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Oct 11, 2021 08:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.