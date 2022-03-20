English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 20: Bitcoin, Ethereum dip while Cardano rises

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.37 billion, 17.43% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose 0.16 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $1.88 trillion, while trading volumes fell 14.95 percent to $82.43 billion during this period.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.37 billion, 17.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $68.30 billion, which is 82.86 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.18 percent, an increase of 0.05 percent over the day. The largest currency in the crypto space was trading at $41,867.79.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 0.02 percent to trade at Rs 32,40,111 while Ethereum fell 1.64 percent to Rs 2,26,706.8.

    Cardano was up 1.63 percent to trade at Rs 68.80 and Avalanche rose 1.22 percent to Rs 6,876.08. Polkadot fell 0.03 percent to Rs 1,488.75 and Litecoin rose 3.94 percent to Rs 9,003.21 in the last 24 hours. Tether dipped 0.41 percent to Rs 77.59.

    Close

    Dogecoin rose 2.88 percent to trade at Rs 9.538. Terra (LUNA) rose 3.35 percent to Rs 7,100, while Algorand (ALGO) rose 0.2 percent to Rs 59.36.

    In other news, blockchain gaming platform C2X raised $25 million in a private token sale that included purchases from FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto and Animoca Brands, its parent company MetaMagnet announced Thursday.

    The investment values the platform at $500 million. C2X says it also has plans to launch its own publicly traded token by the same name, though no date for the release has been set.

    As of 7:34 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin32,40,111-0.02
    Ethereum2,26,706.8-1.64
    Cardano68.80+1.63
    Tether77.59-0.41
    Solana7,090.78+0.81
    Avalanche6,876.08+1.22
    Litecoin9,003.21+3.94
    XRP63.23+1.99
    Axie3,985.11+1.52

    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #DeFi #Ethereum #Litecoin
    first published: Mar 20, 2022 07:53 am
