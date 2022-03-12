Cryptocurrency Prices Today on March 12: Bitcoin and Ethereum clock gains

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation jumped 1.55 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.75 trillion while trading volumes fell 10.12 percent to $79.82 billion during the period.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $13.23 billion, around 16.58 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $67.60 billion, making up 84.70 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

Bitcoin's market dominance was up 0.03 percent to 42.45 percent and the currency was trading at $39,090.12, marginally below the $40,000 mark on the morning of March 12.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 1.93 percent to trade at Rs 30,95,313 while Ethereum rose 1.47 percent to Rs 2,04,808.3

Cardano was up 0.85 percent to trade at Rs 63.23 and Avalanche dipped 4.35 percent to Rs 5,759. Polkadot was up 7.92 percent to Rs 1,439.24 and Litecoin rose 6.31 percent to Rs 8,450 in the last 24 hours. Tether was down 0.1 percent to Rs 79.27

Memecoin SHIB was up 1.77 percent, while Dogecoin was up 1.24 percent at Rs 9.2. Terra (LUNA) dipped 5.49 percent to Rs 7,220.15.

In other news, the US-based Securities and Exchange Commission recently denied yet another set of spot market Bitcoin ETF applications by investment manager NYDIG and ETF provider Global X. After many months of delays, the SEC disapproved the NYSE’s proposed rule change to trade shares of the NYDIG Bitcoin ETF on Thursday. Reportedly, Global X had filed for a similar product in July and was likewise denied in a separate filing.

An ETF is a publicly-traded investment product that tracks the value of an underlying asset. A spot market Bitcoin ETF would therefore track the performance of a fund’s underlying Bitcoin holdings.

Deputy Minister of Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, Alex Bornyakov, today revealed how crypto donations sent to Ukraine have been spent on the country’s armed forces. “Crypto-assets proved extremely helpful in the facilitation of funding flows to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Huge thanks to everyone who donated to the Crypto Fund of Ukraine,” Bornyakov tweeted. He added that “each and every helmet and vest bought via crypto donations are currently saving Ukrainian soldiers’ lives.”

Using these funds, the Ukrainian Army has been provided with 5,500 bulletproof vests, 500 ballistic plates for bulletproof vests, 500 helmets, 3,125 thermal imagers and optics, 60 walkie-talkies, as well as 3,2427 “medicines” and over 400,000 packed lunches, Bornyakov said.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 30,95,313 +1.93 Ethereum 2,04,808.3 +1.47 Cardano 63.23 +0.85 Tether 79.27 -0.1 Solana 6,580 +1.6 Avalanche 5,759 -4.35 Litecoin 8,450 +6.31 XRP 65.63 +12.2 Axie 3,749.46 +4.15