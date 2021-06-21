MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 21: Bitcoin, XRP, Binance Coin

Bitcoin's price is currently $35,535.03 and its dominance is currently 44.89 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day.

June 21, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 21. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.48 trillion, a 0.44 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.63 billion, which makes a 15.58 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $64.06 billion – 79.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $35,535.03 and its dominance is currently 44.89 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day.

Bitcoin dropped 7 percent to $35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on June 18, losing $2,666.53 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4 percent from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 8.66 percent to $2,165.68 on June 18, losing $205.45 from its previous close.

As off 7:37 am on June21, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$35,451.230.25%9.36%$662,303,502,493$36,046,190,242
2Ethereum ETH$2,218.191.89%11.36%$257,449,787,924$22,034,078,068 9,960,024 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.000.10%0.06%$62,655,303,681$56,277,871,054
4Binance Coin BNB$336.180.64%7.86%$51,482,447,823$1,740,631,286
5Cardano ADA$1.411.87%9.17%$44,960,468,684$2,304,468,338
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.273.37%15.54%$35,560,704,183$1,926,583,284
7XRP XRP$0.750.98%14.33%$34,791,165,275$2,874,161,073
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.06%0.08%$24,422,898,524$1,978,127,882
9Polkadot DOT$20.350.58%7.54%$19,304,137,828$1,247,974,512
10Uniswap UNI$20.534.45%10.80%$11,785,178,125$353,411,550
 [Input from Reuters]
first published: Jun 21, 2021 07:46 am

