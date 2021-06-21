Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 21: Bitcoin, XRP, Binance Coin
Bitcoin's price is currently $35,535.03 and its dominance is currently 44.89 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day.
June 21, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 21. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.48 trillion, a 0.44 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.63 billion, which makes a 15.58 percent increase.
Bitcoin dropped 7 percent to $35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on June 18, losing $2,666.53 from its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4 percent from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 8.66 percent to $2,165.68 on June 18, losing $205.45 from its previous close.
As off 7:37 am on June21, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$35,451.23
|0.25%
|9.36%
|$662,303,502,493
|$36,046,190,242
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$2,218.19
|1.89%
|11.36%
|$257,449,787,924
|$22,034,078,068
9,960,024 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|0.10%
|0.06%
|$62,655,303,681
|$56,277,871,054
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$336.18
|0.64%
|7.86%
|$51,482,447,823
|$1,740,631,286
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.41
|1.87%
|9.17%
|$44,960,468,684
|$2,304,468,338
|6
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.27
|3.37%
|15.54%
|$35,560,704,183
|$1,926,583,284
|7
|XRP
XRP
|$0.75
|0.98%
|14.33%
|$34,791,165,275
|$2,874,161,073
|8
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|0.06%
|0.08%
|$24,422,898,524
|$1,978,127,882
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$20.35
|0.58%
|7.54%
|$19,304,137,828
|$1,247,974,512
|10
|Uniswap
UNI
|$20.53
|4.45%
|10.80%
|$11,785,178,125
|$353,411,550