Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 21: Bitcoin, XRP, Binance Coin

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on June 21. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.48 trillion, a 0.44 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.63 billion, which makes a 15.58 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $64.06 billion – 79.44 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $35,535.03 and its dominance is currently 44.89 percent, an increase of 0.27 percent over the day.

Bitcoin dropped 7 percent to $35,431.15 at 20:02 GMT on June 18, losing $2,666.53 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.4 percent from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 8.66 percent to $2,165.68 on June 18, losing $205.45 from its previous close.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $35,451.23 0.25% 9.36% $662,303,502,493 $36,046,190,242 2 Ethereum ETH $2,218.19 1.89% 11.36% $257,449,787,924 $22,034,078,068 9,960,024 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.10% 0.06% $62,655,303,681 $56,277,871,054 4 Binance Coin BNB $336.18 0.64% 7.86% $51,482,447,823 $1,740,631,286 5 Cardano ADA $1.41 1.87% 9.17% $44,960,468,684 $2,304,468,338 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.27 3.37% 15.54% $35,560,704,183 $1,926,583,284 7 XRP XRP $0.75 0.98% 14.33% $34,791,165,275 $2,874,161,073 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.06% 0.08% $24,422,898,524 $1,978,127,882 9 Polkadot DOT $20.35 0.58% 7.54% $19,304,137,828 $1,247,974,512 10 Uniswap UNI $20.53 4.45% 10.80% $11,785,178,125 $353,411,550

As off 7:37 am on June21, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):[Input from Reuters]