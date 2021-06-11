MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 11: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
Bitcoin has risen since June 8, around the time when Central American nation El Salvador announced it was legalising the use of the particular cryptocurrency in day-to-day money transfers.

Bitcoin is currently maintaining the surge on June 11 after it saw an eight percent rise on the previous day. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up by nearly 31 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.

Bitcoin has risen since June 8, around the time when Central American nation El Salvador announced it was legalising the use of the particular cryptocurrency in day-to-day money transfers. The move came at a time when cryptocurrency is seeing regulatory pushback in major countries.

Here are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:30 on June 11 (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume(24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$36,672.25-1.69%-2.77%$679,689,346,229$42,879,107,869
2Ethereum ETH$2,461.63-4.69%-9.65%$282,341,152,628$28,110,832,529
3Tether USDT$1.000.02%-0.03%$62,637,208,799$71,185,617,703
4Binance Coin BNB$353.23-5.49%-12.63%$53,364,573,729$2,515,309,736
5Cardano ADA$1.53-5.04%-12.36%$48,267,516,323$2,373,839,863
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.3242-5.18%-19.96%$41,915,314,829$2,075,362,228
7XRP XRP$0.8657-3.79%-12.44%$39,636,607,478$2,981,806,050
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.05%-0.02%$23,242,264,271$1,965,016,043
9Polkadot DOT$22.95-5.60%-8.86%$21,546,952,200$1,909,864,515
10Uniswap UNI$23.16-7.00%-14.19%$13,139,147,821$408,984,560
You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.
