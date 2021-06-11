Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 11: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether

Bitcoin has risen since June 8, around the time when Central American nation El Salvador announced it was legalising the use of the particular cryptocurrency in day-to-day money transfers.

Bitcoin is currently maintaining the surge on June 11 after it saw an eight percent rise on the previous day. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up by nearly 31 percent from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.

Bitcoin has risen since June 8, around the time when Central American nation El Salvador announced it was legalising the use of the particular cryptocurrency in day-to-day money transfers. The move came at a time when cryptocurrency is seeing regulatory pushback in major countries.