Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 9: Bitcoin, ether trade in the red

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, with bitcoin down 2 percent, early on July 9. The global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.35 trillion, a decline of 4.84 percent over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is trading at over $32,700. The price of ether is down 9 percent, trading at over $2,000.

Payments company Square Inc on July 8 said it will make a hardware wallet for bitcoin.

"We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream...", Jesse Dorogusker, head of hardware at Square said in a series of tweets.

The news comes amid US Senator Elizabeth Warren raised concerns about the risks posed to consumers and financial markets by the cryptocurrency market.

As of 7.37 am IST on July 9, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$32,656.33-2.17%-1.89%$612,351,377,091$28,580,657,75118,751,381 BTC
Ethereum$2,075.11-9.14%-0.62%$241,990,437,486$22,792,773,455116,615,513 ETH
Tether$1.00-0.13%-0.05%$62,202,623,951$52,780,171,23162,206,822,762 USDT
Binance Coin$303.22-6.31%6.68%$46,595,360,812$1,785,619,613153,432,897 BNB
Cardano$1.30-6.55%-1.78%$41,632,340,345$1,629,069,26931,946,328,269 ADA
XRP$0.60-5.84%7.45%$27,803,603,646$2,286,228,68446,171,815,477 XRP
Dogecoin$0.20-8.41%-17.65%$25,949,106,294$1,776,892,861130,358,670,859 DOGE
USD Coin$1-0.10%-0.04%$25,937,500,136$2,266,561,95125,937,583,957 USDC
Polkadot$14.99-7.86%-0.52%$14,395,228,059$1,041,993,033958,942,630 DOT
Uniswap$19.95-8.49%13.08%$11,726,433,585$490,531,216587,275,853 UNI
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 9, 2021 08:04 am

