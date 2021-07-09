Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 9: Bitcoin, ether trade in the red
Payments company Square Inc on July 8 said it will make a hardware wallet for bitcoin
July 09, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, with bitcoin down 2 percent, early on July 9. The global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.35 trillion, a decline of 4.84 percent over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is trading at over $32,700. The price of ether is down 9 percent, trading at over $2,000.
"We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream...", Jesse Dorogusker, head of hardware at Square said in a series of tweets.
The news comes amid US Senator Elizabeth Warren raised concerns about the risks posed to consumers and financial markets by the cryptocurrency market.
As of 7.37 am IST on July 9, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|Bitcoin
|$32,656.33
|-2.17%
|-1.89%
|$612,351,377,091
|$28,580,657,751
|18,751,381 BTC
|Ethereum
|$2,075.11
|-9.14%
|-0.62%
|$241,990,437,486
|$22,792,773,455
|116,615,513 ETH
|Tether
|$1.00
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|$62,202,623,951
|$52,780,171,231
|62,206,822,762 USDT
|Binance Coin
|$303.22
|-6.31%
|6.68%
|$46,595,360,812
|$1,785,619,613
|153,432,897 BNB
|Cardano
|$1.30
|-6.55%
|-1.78%
|$41,632,340,345
|$1,629,069,269
|31,946,328,269 ADA
|XRP
|$0.60
|-5.84%
|7.45%
|$27,803,603,646
|$2,286,228,684
|46,171,815,477 XRP
|Dogecoin
|$0.20
|-8.41%
|-17.65%
|$25,949,106,294
|$1,776,892,861
|130,358,670,859 DOGE
|USD Coin
|$1
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|$25,937,500,136
|$2,266,561,951
|25,937,583,957 USDC
|Polkadot
|$14.99
|-7.86%
|-0.52%
|$14,395,228,059
|$1,041,993,033
|958,942,630 DOT
|Uniswap
|$19.95
|-8.49%
|13.08%
|$11,726,433,585
|$490,531,216
|587,275,853 UNI