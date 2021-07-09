Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 9: Bitcoin, ether trade in the red

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, with bitcoin down 2 percent, early on July 9. The global cryptocurrency market is currently $1.35 trillion, a decline of 4.84 percent over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is trading at over $32,700. The price of ether is down 9 percent, trading at over $2,000.

Payments company Square Inc on July 8 said it will make a hardware wallet for bitcoin.

"We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream...", Jesse Dorogusker, head of hardware at Square said in a series of tweets.

The news comes amid US Senator Elizabeth Warren raised concerns about the risks posed to consumers and financial markets by the cryptocurrency market.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $32,656.33 -2.17% -1.89% $612,351,377,091 $28,580,657,751 18,751,381 BTC Ethereum $2,075.11 -9.14% -0.62% $241,990,437,486 $22,792,773,455 116,615,513 ETH Tether $1.00 -0.13% -0.05% $62,202,623,951 $52,780,171,231 62,206,822,762 USDT Binance Coin $303.22 -6.31% 6.68% $46,595,360,812 $1,785,619,613 153,432,897 BNB Cardano $1.30 -6.55% -1.78% $41,632,340,345 $1,629,069,269 31,946,328,269 ADA XRP $0.60 -5.84% 7.45% $27,803,603,646 $2,286,228,684 46,171,815,477 XRP Dogecoin $0.20 -8.41% -17.65% $25,949,106,294 $1,776,892,861 130,358,670,859 DOGE USD Coin $1 -0.10% -0.04% $25,937,500,136 $2,266,561,951 25,937,583,957 USDC Polkadot $14.99 -7.86% -0.52% $14,395,228,059 $1,041,993,033 958,942,630 DOT Uniswap $19.95 -8.49% 13.08% $11,726,433,585 $490,531,216 587,275,853 UNI