Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 12: Bitcoin up 2%, Cardano jumps 11%

Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin and Ethereum rose over 2 percent each to Rs 39,71,544 and Rs 3,27,111.0 respectively

December 12, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose to $2.27 trillion from $2.20 trillion during the last 24 hours, while the trading volume dropped to $78 billion from $106.65 billion on Saturday, December 11.

Among major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum rose over 2 percent each to Rs 39,71,544 and Rs 3,27,111.0 respectively.

Cardano jumped over 11 percent to Rs 111.3999, while Avalanche added 2 percent at Rs 6,795.358. Polkadot dropped about 2 percent to Rs 2,244.11, while Litecoin traded at Rs 12,538-levels, up over 1 percent over the last 24-hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a final decision on the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies amid conflicting views among stakeholders, The Economic Times reported quoting sources. A high-level meeting was held on Thursday to consider all the options as also stakeholder views including the concerns voiced by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is listed for consideration and passing in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Close

As of 7:00 am on December 12, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin39,72,0441.89%
Ethereum3,26,150.01.28%
Tether80.25-0.91%
Cardano110.399910.73%
Binance Coin45,051.00-1.02%
XRP67.002%
Polkadot2,220.00-1.76%
Dogecoin13.56730.95%
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Dec 12, 2021 07:37 am

