MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 11: Bitcoin falls 1%, Ethereum sheds nearly 5%

Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin declined marginally by 1.05 percent to Rs 38,96,376, while Ethereum dropped nearly 5% to Rs 3,22,112

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped to $2.20 trillion from $2.27 trillion during the last 24 hours, while the trading volume rose to $106.65 billion from $105.35 billion on Friday, 10 December.

Among major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin declined marginally by 1.05 percent to Rs 38,96,376, while Ethereum dropped nearly 5% to Rs 3,22,112.

Cardano and Avalanche fell over 6% each to Rs 99.89 and Rs 6,524 respectively, while Polkadot advanced a little over 1% to Rs 2,258. Litecoin traded at Rs 12,340-levels, down nearly 1 percent over the last 24-hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it, Reuters reported. Policymakers in India say unregulated transactions in digital currencies could hurt macroeconomic and financial stability. After initially planning to ban cryptocurrencies, the Modi government is instead considering legislation to regulate their use.

There are an estimated 15 million to 20 million cryptocurrency investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.29 billion), according to industry estimates. However, the government does not provide any official data, the report added.

Close

Related stories

As off 7:20 am on December 11, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin38,96,052-0.69%
Ethereum3,22,073.9-4.52%
Tether80.980.8%
Cardano99.9-6.07%
Binance Coin45,424.90-3%
XRP65.8900-5%
Polkadot2,234.56-0.65%
Dogecoin13.4-4.13%

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cryptocurrency prices #Top Cryptocurrencies
first published: Dec 11, 2021 07:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.