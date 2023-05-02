Cryptocurrency roundup for April 27: Solana Labs introduces ChatGPT plugin for easy navigation of Solana Blockchain

Matrixport Analysis

Matrixport analysis shows limited impact of Mt. Gox Haul on Bitcoin price

According to a report by crypto-services provider Matrixport, Bitcoin experienced an 8% decline on Wednesday afternoon due to rumors of transactions involving wallets linked to the defunct crypto exchange, Mt. Gox, and the US government. Matrixport analyzed the potential market impact of the Mt. Gox haul and concluded that it would have limited effect on Bitcoin's price. However, investors should still be aware of the eventual distribution of the 850,000 stolen bitcoins, valued at $17.8 billion today, from the hack that occurred in 2014. Markus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport, wrote, "Since not all of the stolen BTC could be recovered, only a fraction of the original amount held by creditors will be compensated."

Creditors will receive a base payment with four options to receive the remainder of their funds. More here.