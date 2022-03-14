Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 14: Bitcoin and Ethereum down, Polkadot biggest loser

Bitcoin (Representative image)

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on March 14. The global crypto market cap is $1.70 trillion, a 2.84 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.28 billion, a 16.08 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.61 billion, 15.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $52.19 billion, which is 83.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 30.30 lakh, with a dominance of 42.47 percent. This was a 0.04 percent fall over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued new guidelines clarifying that US citizens and digital asset firms are required to comply with sanctions against Russia, even when facilitating transactions in cryptocurrency.

OFAC said that people in the United States as well as businesses that deal in cryptocurrency "must be vigilant against attempts to circumvent OFAC regulations" and should "take risk-based steps to ensure they do not engage in prohibited transactions".

The warning comes as many in the crypto industry are responding to concerns from some lawmakers that digital assets could be used to circumvent Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden administration officials have said that they do not believe Russia would be able to use cryptocurrency to completely evade sanctions, but are still warning companies to be on the lookout.

Across the pond, financial services firms including those in the crypto asset sector were warned by Britain's regulatory bodies that they were expected to ensure sanctions imposed against entities and individuals in Russia and Belarus were complied with.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 30,30,967 -1.86% Ethereum 2,01,059.1 -1.82% Tether 79.61 0.65% Cardano 61.6012 -0.64% Binance Coin 20,046.45 -2.5% XRP 60.6788 -2.91% Polkadot 1,369.45 -5.09% Dogecoin 8.8397 -3.39%