English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 14: Bitcoin and Ethereum down, Polkadot biggest loser

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 30.30 lakh, with a dominance of 42.31 percent. This was a 0.04 percent decrease over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on March 14. The global crypto market cap is $1.70 trillion, a 2.84 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.28 billion, a 16.08 percent increase.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.61 billion, 15.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $52.19 billion, which is 83.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 30.30 lakh, with a dominance of 42.47 percent. This was a 0.04 percent fall over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

    In other news, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued new guidelines clarifying that US citizens and digital asset firms are required to comply with sanctions against Russia, even when facilitating transactions in cryptocurrency.

    OFAC said that people in the United States as well as businesses that deal in cryptocurrency "must be vigilant against attempts to circumvent OFAC regulations" and should "take risk-based steps to ensure they do not engage in prohibited transactions".

    Close

    Related stories

    The warning comes as many in the crypto industry are responding to concerns from some lawmakers that digital assets could be used to circumvent Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

    Biden administration officials have said that they do not believe Russia would be able to use cryptocurrency to completely evade sanctions, but are still warning companies to be on the lookout.

    Across the pond, financial services firms including those in the crypto asset sector were warned by Britain's regulatory bodies that they were expected to ensure sanctions imposed against entities and individuals in Russia and Belarus were complied with.

     

    As of 8.50 am on March 14, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin30,30,967-1.86%
    Ethereum2,01,059.1-1.82%
    Tether79.610.65%
    Cardano61.6012-0.64%
    Binance Coin20,046.45-2.5%
    XRP60.6788-2.91%
    Polkadot1,369.45-5.09%
    Dogecoin8.8397-3.39%
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 09:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.