    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 15: Bitcoin, Ether in green; Polkadot biggest gainer

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 15 as the global crypto market cap increased 4.3 percent to $936.39 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume dropped to $103.41 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $41.20 billion, a 26.34% decrease over the last day. The volume of all stable coins was $157.28 billion, which is 34.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 18 lakh, with a dominance of 44.7 percent. This was a 0.32 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Coinbase Global Inc will cut about 1,100 jobs, or 18% of its workforce, the cryptocurrency exchange said on Tuesday, the latest company preparing to ride out a downturn in the cryptosphere.

    The cryptocurrency market has been roiled by extreme volatility as investors dumped risky assets on fears that higher inflation readings would force the U.S. Federal Reserve to turn more aggressive in raising interest rates and tip the economy into a recession.

    Crypto markets have dived in the past few weeks as rising interest rates and surging inflation prompted investors to ditch riskier assets across financial markets.

    Cryptocurrency investors have also been rattled by the collapse of the terraUSD and luna tokens in May which was shortly followed by Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, briefly breaking its 1:1 peg with the dollar.

    As of 8.22 am on June 15, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,19,9361.45%
    Ethereum99,806.16.9%
    Tether82.63-0.33%
    Cardano39.203.26%
    Binance Coin18,248.944.79%
    XRP26.112.94%
    Polkadot625.707.81%
    Dogecoin4.555.61%
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 08:31 am
