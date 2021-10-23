Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin slides further, Ethereum down over 2%

Cryptocurrencies are back in red on October 23. The global crypto market cap is $2.52 trillion, a 2.15 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $105.85 billion, which makes a 16.32 percent increase.

Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 47,53,253 lakh, and its dominance is currently 45.53 percent, a decrease of 0.40 percent over the day. This is lower than the over Rs 50 lakh it registered at the all-time high.

The record high on October 21 came after the start of the first US bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) - the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. Analysts said the ETF would likely simplify access to cryptocurrencies for retail investors.

Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart said it has kicked off a pilot program allowing shoppers to buy bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in its stores. Walmart Inc on October 21 said customers at some of its US stores will be able to purchase bitcoin using ATM-like machines installed by Coinstar.

Coinstar, known for its machines that can exchange physical coins for cash, has partnered with digital currency exchange CoinMe to let customers buy bitcoin at some of its kiosks.

At present, there are 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the United States that will allow customers to buy bitcoin, a Walmart spokesperson said.

In India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 21 announced that investment advisors are barred from advising on unregulated instruments. This effectively bans the investment advisors from advising on cryptocurrencies, digital gold and other unregulated products.

The crypto sector overall is seeing improved sentiments as investors are dumping gold for cryptocurrencies as inflation picks up, fleeing a metal historically touted as a store of value to buy digital assets little more than a decade old.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 47,45,319 -2.64% Ethereum 3,12,425 -2.35% Tether 77.02 0.18% Cardano 168.7939 -0.12% Binance Coin 37,507.72 -0.97% XRP 84.9777 -1.1% Polkadot 3,464.58 1.63% Dogecoin 19.278 0.53%