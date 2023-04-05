English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 05: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Tether up

    The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 24.24 lakh, with a dominance of 45.89 percent. This was a 0.16 percent decrease over the day

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
    Cryptocurrencies traded in mixed early today on April 5. The global crypto market cap is $1.20 trillion, a 2.88 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.04 billion, which makes a 6.88 percent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.79 billion, 10.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $39.50 billion, which is 87.69 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
    The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 24.24 lakh, with a dominance of 45.89 percent. This was a 0.16 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    In the news, Binance has lost 16 percent of its global market share amid a regulatory crackdown over the last two weeks. Trade volume is down after tthe company ended its zero-fee trading program and a lawsuit by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

    Notably, despite the decline, Binance remains the largest exchange in the world with 54 percent dominance.

    Also, Donald Trump's non-fungible token (NFT) collection has seen a 133 percent sales spike just hour ahead of the former US President's arraignment in Manhattan, according to data from CryptoSlam.

    The digital cards, bearing Trump's image, were worth nearly $37,000 in the last 24 hours. However, the recent price spike is comparatively small, with Trump's 45,000-item NFT collection selling out within hours and generating $3.53 million in sales just months ago in December.

    As off 8.40 am on April 5, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,24,7250.61%
    Ethereum1,61,0003.2%
    Tether85.990.62%
    Cardano32.00001.52%
    Binance Coin42,7500-0.07%
    XRP43.0001.86%
    Polkadot553.002.97%
    Dogecoin8.1500-1.8%
