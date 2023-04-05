Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 05: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Tether up

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies traded in mixed early today on April 5. The global crypto market cap is $1.20 trillion, a 2.88 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.04 billion, which makes a 6.88 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $4.79 billion, 10.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $39.50 billion, which is 87.69 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin is currently Rs 24.24 lakh, with a dominance of 45.89 percent. This was a 0.16 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the news, Binance has lost 16 percent of its global market share amid a regulatory crackdown over the last two weeks. Trade volume is down after tthe company ended its zero-fee trading program and a lawsuit by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Notably, despite the decline, Binance remains the largest exchange in the world with 54 percent dominance.

Also, Donald Trump's non-fungible token (NFT) collection has seen a 133 percent sales spike just hour ahead of the former US President's arraignment in Manhattan, according to data from CryptoSlam.

The digital cards, bearing Trump's image, were worth nearly $37,000 in the last 24 hours. However, the recent price spike is comparatively small, with Trump's 45,000-item NFT collection selling out within hours and generating $3.53 million in sales just months ago in December.

As off 8.40 am on April 5, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 24,24,725 0.61% Ethereum 1,61,000 3.2% Tether 85.99 0.62% Cardano 32.0000 1.52% Binance Coin 42,7500 -0.07% XRP 43.000 1.86% Polkadot 553.00 2.97% Dogecoin 8.1500 -1.8%