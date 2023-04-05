Cryptocurrency roundup for April 5: Binance loses global market share amid ongoing regulatory crackdown, South Korean traders bet on Solar and Icon Tokens and more

Big Story

Meme Coins: Are They a Viable Investment Opportunity or a Risky Scam?

Cryptocurrencies have been around for over a decade, and the advent of meme coins has brought a new twist to the world of digital assets.

> Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by internet memes and are created for fun or to mock the traditional financial system.

> The most famous meme coin is Dogecoin, which has gained popularity over the years, thanks to endorsements from celebrities like Elon Musk.

> However, meme coins have also been associated with high volatility and scams like the "rug pull."

> In this article, we explore the dangers of meme coins and whether they are an opportunity to make money or just another scam. Full report here.