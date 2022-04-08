English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on dalal street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Coinbase clarifies on UPI after NPCI statement, says will work in keeping with local norms

    NPCI, which operates and manages UPI, had issued a statement saying it was not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI

    Priyanka Iyer
    April 08, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    Coinbase (Image: AP)

    Coinbase (Image: AP)

    US crypto exchange Coinbase said on April 8 that it is committed to working with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which manages and operates the widely adopted Unified Payments Interface (UPI)​.

    The statement comes a day after Coinbase announced at an event in Bengaluru that it had commenced retail crypto trading in India and would allow users to purchase crypto via UPI, a widely-adopted payment mode that accounts for over 60 percent of retail transactions in the country. The event was attended by CEO Brian Armstrong and other senior company executives.

    In response to the announcement, NPCI issued a clarification saying that "we are not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI".  Industry sources also told Moneycontrol that NPCI​’s stance is that UPI does not support crypto purchases.

    "We are aware of the recent statement published by NPCI regarding the use of UPI by cryptocurrency exchanges. We are committed to working with NPCI and other relevant authorities to ensure we are aligned with local expectations and industry norms," Nasdaq-listed Coinbase said in a statement.

    "As we enter the Indian market, we are actively experimenting with a number of payment methods and partners to enable our customers to seamlessly make their crypto purchases. One of these methods is UPI, a simple to use and rapid payment system," it added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Coinbase has invested $150 million in Indian startups through its investment arm Coinbase Ventures. It is invested in the only two unicorn crypto exchanges in India—CoinSwitch and CoinDCX.

    With the launch of its retail trading platform, Coinbase will be going up against the two startups.

    The company also said on April 7 it planned to increase its 300-employee count by 1,000 in 2022.

    “Coinbase is proud to be hiring and investing in India, and to exploring ways to bring the potential of the cryptoeconomy to India. India has a rich tradition of innovation and the burgeoning crypto ecosystem and adoption of the technology is a great example of this,” it said.

    The announcement has come close on the heels of a hefty 30 percent tax imposed by the government on gains from Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs), including crypto. Exchanges in the country have witnessed a drop in volumes in the days after April 1, when the tax came into effect.

    The industry is bracing for another blow with the 1 percent TDS, which is likely to further disincentivise traders and middlemen and may force many Indians to exit the crypto market.

    At a media briefing post its announcement on April 7, Coinbase's Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee said the company was looking at its presence in the country with a long term view of 10-20 years despite the heavy taxation.

    The company had engaged with the government at various levels, he said, without revealing the nature of the discussions.

    "Crypto is complex. It takes a number of conversations, to educate, to understand the implications, and how the technology can benefit India. That's the important point. And we have to be engaged in those conversations," he said.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Priyanka Iyer
    Tags: ##CoinDCX #Coinbase #CoinSwitch #cryptocurrencies #NPCI #UPI
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 10:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.