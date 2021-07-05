MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Bitcoin's difficulty rate drops by 28% as China's cryptocurrency crackdown continues

The mining difficulty level on the Bitcoin network is updated nearly every two weeks.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
As China's crackdown on mining farms continued, there has been a volatile trend since previous adjustments.

As China's crackdown on mining farms continued, there has been a volatile trend since previous adjustments.

Bitcoin's mining difficulty rate has reportedly dropped by nearly 28 percent after a significant drop in hash rate after China's crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. This makes it the largest decrease in mining difficulty since it went live in 2009, a cryptocurrency news website The Block reported.

The State Council, China's cabinet, last month vowed to clamp down on mining and trading as part of a series of measures to control financial risks. Data on mining is scarce. Yet the production of bitcoin in China accounted last year for about 65 percent of global production and Sichuan is China’s second-biggest bitcoin mining province, according to data from the University of Cambridge, with Sichuan its second-biggest producer.

Companies that mine bitcoin - an energy-intensive process - typically hold large inventories of the cryptocurrency, with any moves to sell large amounts depressing prices.

The authorities urged local governments in Sichuan to start combing crypto mining projects and shut them down. It banned new projects. Other regional mining centers including Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Yunnan have ordered crackdowns on bitcoin mining.

The mining difficulty level on the Bitcoin network is updated nearly every two weeks. As China's crackdown on mining farms continued, there has been a volatile trend since previous adjustments. Since the previous adjustment on June 13, Bitcoin’s seven-day moving average hash rate has fallen from 136.47 EH/s to 85 EH/s — down 35 percent, the report said.

Close

Related stories

This was followed by slower block production as the remaining hashing power couldn't keep up with the high difficulty level.

[Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##Hashrate #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #mining
first published: Jul 5, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.