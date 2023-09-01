Bitcoin falls 4.91% to $25,957

Bitcoin dropped 4.91% to $25,957 at 21:45 GMT on Thursday, losing $1,341 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 18.4% from the year's high of $31,818 on July 13.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.57 % to $1,644.4, losing $60.9 from its previous close.