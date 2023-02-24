Cryptocurrency roundup for February 24: JPMorgan says SEC view of digital assets as securities biases regulation and more

Big story

From AGIX To ANW: Will The Incredible Surge Of AI Tokens This Year Sustain Going Forward?



The popularity of AI tokens on the cryptocurrency market has unexpectedly increased since January, with the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried founded FTX last year killing all hopes for 2023.

> Yet, the market has demonstrated resiliency, with Bitcoin beginning the year around $16,500 and smashing the $25,000 ceiling just last week and making a high of $24,345 o Feb. 16.

> Similarly, Ether just remained short of the $1750 mark, making a high of $1752 on Feb. 16.

> Meanwhile AI based tokens like SingularityNET, Anchor Neural World, and GNY are three of the most successful tokens on the market, and they are all AI-based.