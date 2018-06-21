Crude oil production drops 3% in May

India's crude oil production dropped 3 percent to just over 3 million tonnes in May on the back of dip in output from fields operated by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC).

ONGC produced 1.84 million tonnes of crude oil in May as compared to 1.93 million tonnes in the same period last year, an official statement said here.

The firm's output in April-May dipped 4.3 percent to 3.62 million tonnes. This resulted to a drop in the country's oil production to 5.9 million tonnes from 6.03 million tonnes in April-May of 2017.

Natural gas output dropped 1.4 percent to 2,768 billion cubic meters in May as private sector firms like Reliance Industries produced less.

Oil refineries, however, produced 6.8 per cent more fuel at 22.24 million tonnes in May with private sector units of Reliance and Nayara Energy operating at over 100 percent capacity, the statement added.

