Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPCL elevates R Srikanthan as Director Technical

Prior to taking up the new role, he was serving the company as its Chief General Manager Cauvery Basin Refinery, Chennai Petroleum Corporation said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Indian Oil Group company, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd today said R Srikanthan has taken over as its Director Technical with immediate effect.

Srikanthan has over three decades of experience at CPCL in various areas including project development, operations, production planning, process engineering.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 342.20 apiece, up by 0.29 percent over the previous close in BSE.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #CPCL #India #R Srikanthan

