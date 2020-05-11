COVID-19 impact | Tech Mahindra gets notice after complaints of pay-cuts: Report

Tech Mahindra has received a notice from the Pune labour commissioner after complaints of salary-cuts during the nationwide lockdown.

The National Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) claimed that it had received complaints from Tech Mahindra staff, according to a report by Mint.

The report said the shift allowance payment between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 per employee would be discontinued from May 1, a move affecting 13,000 Tech Mahindra employees.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The notice issued by Assistant Labour Commissioner Nikhil Walke asked Tech Mahindra not to violate the government's rules, Mint reported.

"NITES demands strict action against Tech Mahindra Pune, as the organisation has failed to follow the basic policies of human rights and violates Maharashtra State government's regulations," said the organisation in a letter, as seen by the publication.

The complaint alleged that the salary cuts were done to maintain profitability, the report said.

The Maharashtra government has instructed employers not to cut salaries and lay off staff during the lockdown.

"The shift allowance paid for hardship due to travel to work at odd hours and other out of pocket expenses, continues to be paid to all Tech Mahindra associates, who are coming to office or are at client locations as per policy," a Tech Mahindra spokesperson told Mint.

Wipro also received a similar notice regarding pay cuts from the Pune Labour Commissioner.

India is currently in a nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Most private offices are closed and operations affected as people work from home to maintain social distancing.