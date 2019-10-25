App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Infosys' whistleblower mess, Rs 92,000 cr burden on telcos and IndiGo's worst quarter

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about what transpired in the sector this week.


The corporate sector witnessed some ups and downs this week (October 21-25, with budget carrier IndiGo reporting its worst quarter results. There were major developments in the telecom sector, as the government has announced plans to merge state-owned network providers MTNL and BSNL.

In today's episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about what transpired this week in the sector.

Thomas gives a complete wrap of the big stories emerging from the corporate world.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Note: For suggestions and feedback, you can write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Airtel #BSNL #Corporate Buzz podcast #Idea #IndiGo #Infosys #MTNL #Podcast #Vodafone

