App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Taiwan's Foxconn says to make ventilators with Medtronic

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is best known for assembling Apple's iPhones at factories in China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn will make ventilators with U.S. firm Medtronic Plc to help patients afflicted by the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Wednesday.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is best known for assembling Apple's iPhones at factories in China.

In a statement released through company founder Terry Gou's office, Foxconn said it was currently cooperating with Medtronic to design and develop ventilators, and medical and technical personnel from both firms were working closely on this.

Close

The companies hope to speed up production time so the ventilators can be put to work as soon as possible, it added.

Medtronic Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak told CNBC that Foxconn's Wisconsin plant would be used to make the ventilators.

Other companies in the United States are also rushing to make ventilators as the coronavirus spreads rapidly there.

Ford Motor Co said last week it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric's healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients infected by the coronavirus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 09:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Foxconn #Medtronic #Taiwan #USA #Ventilators

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.